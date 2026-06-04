BEST To Recruit 181 Retired Soldiers For Depot Security, Curb Encroachments In Mumbai

Faisal khan (L) & Ramakant Gupta (R) |

Mumbai: In a major step to strengthen security across its depots and installations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is set to recruit 181 retired soldiers through the Soldier Board (BSF,CISF,CRPF). The proposal aims to address an acute shortage of security personnel, improve surveillance at depots and curb encroachments on valuable public land.

BEST officials said the undertaking has also proposed increasing the upper age limit for recruitment from 40 to 45 years to widen the pool of eligible candidates. The move comes at a time when several depots are facing security challenges, including thefts, trespassing and illegal occupation of land.

According to members of the BEST Committee, a shortage of security staff has forced several depot gates to remain closed or inadequately monitored. This has made some premises vulnerable to encroachments and unauthorised activities. Security concerns gained prominence a few months ago after nearly 10 electric bus charging guns were allegedly stolen from Shivaji Nagar Depot. An FIR was subsequently registered in the case. Depot staff had reportedly raised concerns over threats from anti-social elements whenever they attempted to object to suspicious activities around the premises.

“The recruitment of security personnel will significantly strengthen security across BEST depots and facilities. A few months ago, a serious theft case involving charging guns at Shivaji Nagar Depot came to light, highlighting vulnerabilities in the existing security system. Such incidents underline the urgent need for additional trained security staff to safeguard public assets and ensure better protection of BEST infrastructure,” said BEST Committee Member Ramakant Gupta.

The issue of encroachment has also emerged as a major concern. BEST Committee member Faisal Khan said that “There is nearly seven acres of land at Shivaji Nagar Depot, but a portion of it is not being utilised by BEST. I have already written to the BEST Committee Chairman and authorities seeking immediate action to reclaim and secure the land. Public property cannot be allowed to be misused,” Khan said.