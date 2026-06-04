BMC's ₹20,700 Crore Environment Budget For FY 2026-27 To Be Released On Friday | AI

Mumbai: On Friday, the BMC's will publish it's Enviornment budget of Rs 20,700 crore for the FY 26-27 for various activities to be implemented by its Enviornment and Climate Change (E&CC) department under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). The budget will be released by Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde in an event organised at the BMC headquarters in Fort in the evening.

Mayor Ritu Tawde to Release Budget Friday

The MCAP for the year emphasis on measures to mitigate urban heat. The Climate budget sees an hike of almost Rs 4000 crore from last year. It was in 2022, the BMC published it's first MCAP, committing to make Mumbai a net-zero and climate resilient city by 2050.

"This year focus by the E&CC department will be on mitigation urban heat and measures towards controlling air pollution levels. The budget has been presented to the commissioner and will be released by the mayor on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day," said additional municipal commissioner Avinash Dhakane.

BMC's 2022 Net-Zero Commitment for 2050

The BMC is also working on "Cool Roof Solutions" in which High Albedo Heat Reflective Coating will be applied on rooftop of the various municipal properties in Mumbai to mitigate the urban heat island effect, enhance thermal comfort and reduce dependency on cooling systems. For this, the E&CC has also floated a tender in April.

The department will also focus on effective implementation of 28 point guidelines at construction sites to control air pollution, it has also started installation of 75 low cost sensors across Mumbai to identify and monitor hyper local air pollution hotspots, deployed of misting/fogging machines sprinklers at ward level, among others.

The BMC's aim is to leverage climate budgeting as a governance system to allocate resources to climate-relevant measures and projects on an annual basis.

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