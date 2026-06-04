Mumbai Monsoon: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Kishori Pednekar Demands Audit Of BMC's Desilting Works After Andheri Subway Flooding

Kishori Pednekar inspects the flood-prone Andheri subway and questions the effectiveness of BMC's pre-monsoon preparedness measures | File Photo

Mumbai, June 4: The first closure of the Andheri subway this monsoon on Wednesday has once again exposed the BMC's inability to deliver a lasting solution to one of Mumbai's most persistent flooding hotspots.

Visiting the site on Thursday, Opposition leader in the BMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar demanded an audit of the BMC's pre-monsoon desilting and drain-cleaning works, questioning their effectiveness despite repeated assurances.

She also sought accountability and action against officials responsible for recurring lapses that leave critical infrastructure vulnerable to flooding.

Flood-prone subway

The Andheri subway remains one of Mumbai's most flood-prone locations due to its saucer-shaped topography, which causes rainwater from surrounding higher elevations to accumulate there. The problem is further aggravated by the nearby Mogra Nullah, whose overflow frequently inundated the subway during heavy rainfall.

Although the BMC is exploring solutions such as a holding pond and drainage diversion with technical inputs from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the proposals remain at the planning stage. With no final blueprint or work order in place, commuters are unlikely to get any relief this monsoon.

Pednekar questions preparedness

During the visit, Pednekar said, "The problem was not confined to Andheri alone, as several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogged roads and traffic snarls."

Slamming the BJP-led Mahayuti government, she said the city's plight after the season's first spell of rain had exposed the hollowness of its pre-monsoon preparedness claims and laid bare a glaring failure of governance.

However, the civic official clarified that, "Three pumps have been deployed at the Andheri subway this year, capable of draining a combined 2,500 cubic metres of water every hour. The efforts helped clear the accumulated water within minutes, allowing the subway to reopen for vehicular traffic."

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Long-term plan pending

Meanwhile, the BMC's long-term plan to make the subway flood-free remains stuck in the planning stage, with construction unlikely to begin before the end of the monsoon and expected only after October this year.

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