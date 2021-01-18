Mumbai: 42-year-old doctor lands in ICU after mild side-effect of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai: After the much-awaited vaccination drive, the city reported two mild cases of Adverse Events after two health care workers were administered the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute, on Saturday. The two workers complained of giddiness, body ache and fever-like symptoms. However, doctors clarified that these symptoms were common in vaccinated individuals. Both are now stable but are under observation; they are likely to be discharged at the earliest.

On Sunday, a 42-year-old doctor from VN Desai Hospital was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he developed loose motion along with dizziness, weakness, dehydration and fever, after taking 0.5 ml of the Covishield vaccine on Saturday. However, he is stable now and was likely to discharged be on January 19.

“There is no need to worry as I am stable now and did not have a severe reaction. Moreover, such things happen in vaccination programme,” he said.

Another case was reported at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, after a female healthcare worker developed fever and was admitted in the general ward.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean, KEM hospital, said symptoms such as fever and body ache are common as the first dosage triggers the immune response. Moreover due to anxiety and an empty stomach there is a possibility of adverse reaction. “It is a positive sign as the body’s mechanism is reacting to it. Some develop symptoms while some don’t: all this depends on where the beneficiary had lunch, their regular tables or any history of illness,” he said.

A total of 303 adverse events were reported in the district until Monday evening, of which 80 were reported from rural Pune, 11 from PMC and 203 from PCMC. “We have been tracking each of the 1,800 vaccinated persons continuously and anyone showing even minor symptoms is being immediately given the best of medical care,” said Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad.