Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Truck Rams Into Bike From Behind In BKC; Family Chooses Eye Donation

Megha Kuchik | Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man, Pratik Shah, lost his life in an accident on August 20, and his family immediately decided to donate his eyes. The tragic incident occurred at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Near the Family Court Junction in BKC, a tanker collided with Shah's bike from behind, resulting in his death.

Bhavik Shah, Younger Brother Of Pratik Shah Speaks On The Accident

Pratik Shah's younger brother, Bhavik Shah, expressed his emotions, saying, "Pratik was a very honest, disciplined, and hardworking individual. When we realised he had lost his life, our family unanimously decided to donate his eyes. If through his eyes, the darkness in someone's life can turn to light, and that person can see the world through my brother's vision, then it is a good deed."

About The Accident

According to the FIR, Shah resided at Sion Circle, Sion, and worked at Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC. On August 20th, at 7.30 am, he left his house for work on his motorcycle. Around 8:30 am, when he arrived at the Family Court Junction, a tanker struck him from behind, causing him to fall and sustain severe head injuries. Bystanders informed the BKC police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported Shah to Gurunanak Hospital, Kharwadi, where doctors pronounced him dead upon examination. The truck was driven by 35-year-old Rajkumar Harijan, who resides in Mahim.

Case Registered Against The Truck Driver

The case was registered based on the statement given by Shah’s younger brother against Harijan under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

