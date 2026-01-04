 Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Threatened & Robbed After Meeting Stranger On Dating App In Powai
A 40-year-old Mumbai man was threatened and robbed after meeting a stranger on the dating app Grindr on New Year’s Eve. The accused lured him to Powai, verbally abused him, threatened with a broken bottle, and extorted Rs 20,000 via Google Pay. Powai police registered a case against four men involved in the incident.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Mumbai: A case of a 40-year-old man being threatened and robbed after developing a friendship through a dating app has come to light in Powai.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, and the Powai police registered a case against four individuals on January 2 under Sections 309(4)  (robbery) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.


According to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Andheri East, works as a machine operator in a private company. On December 31, at around 8:30 pm, he began chatting on Grindr, a dating app primarily used by gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals. He later had a video call with a person he met on the app.

After the conversation, the person asked the complainant to meet near the Chandivali bus stop. At around 9:30 pm, a man identifying himself as “Rishikesh” arrived on a motorcycle and took the complainant to an open area behind Hotel Express Inn on Vihar Lake Road.

There, three other young men aged between 20 and 22, who were already present, allegedly began verbally abusing the complainant. They threatened him by falsely accusing him of theft and drug possession and warned that they would inform the police. It is alleged that one of the accused held a broken beer bottle to the complainant’s stomach and threatened to kill him. The complainant later realised that “Rishikesh” was in collusion with the other three men.

The accused then checked the complainant’s mobile phone, examined his Google Pay balance, and allegedly planned to extort money from him. He was forced to contact relatives and friends for money, following which Rs 20,000 was transferred online through a mobile scanner. The accused released him at around 11:30 pm.

Following the incident, the complainant approached the Powai police station and filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Rishikesh and his three associates.

