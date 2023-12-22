Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Arrested For Extortion & Threats Against Bar Owner

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Arrested For Extortion & Threats Against Restaurant Owner |

Azad Maidan police have arrested a 40-year-old man for threatening the owner of a bar and restaurant. A police officer said that the accused told the complainant that he had come to know about a sting operation conducted in a bar where minor children were being served liquor, and money was being demanded.

Details of fraud

A police officer said that the name of the arrested accused is Atiq Naik (40). A few months ago, Naik met the owner of the bar and restaurant and told him that he knows a person who runs a YouTube channel. That person has conducted a sting operation on your bar, in which liquor is being served to children.

Naik showed a letter to the complainant and said that he was going to lodge a complaint in the court to register an FIR against you. Naik said, "I can stop that sting operation from being telecasted; in return, you will have to pay me Rs 25,000." Naik negotiated with the complainant and settled the case for Rs. 20,000.

A police officer said that after the settlement of Rs 20,000, the complainant did not have to pay the money, for which he contacted Azad Maidan police.

As soon as the police received the complaint, they asked the complainant to call Naik on the pretext of giving him money and caught Naik red-handed while taking the money.

Accused called control room of Mumbai Police 5 times

The arrested accused is a resident of Mira Road and had called the main control room of Mumbai Police five times, alleging that liquor was being sold to minors. The police went every time but did not find any minor.

A police officer said that initially Naik had asked for Rs 20,000 from the complainant, and then he also gave Rs 15,000, but later he again asked for Rs 25,000, and a complaint was lodged with the police. The police officer said that no video has been recovered from the accused.