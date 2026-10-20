Mumbai: 4 Suffer Burn Injuries In Sakinaka Godown Fire, Admitted To Rajawadi Hospital |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a scrap material godown on Kherani Road in the Abdul Rashid Compound area of Sakinaka, Andheri, on Tuesday evening. Four people are reported to have sustained 40–50 per cent burn injuries due to the incident, while around 12 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The incident was reported at around 6.40 pm, following which emergency services were immediately mobilised to the spot. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

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Level 2 Fire In Sakinaka

According to Rajawadi Hospital, four people injured in the Khairani Road fire were brought to the hospital for treatment. The victims reportedly sustained burns covering approximately 40 to 50 per cent of their bodies.

“A Level 2 fire broke out at a godown on Kherani Road in the Saki Naka area. More than 12 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot; no injuries have been reported so far,” the fire department stated.

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Multiple Emergency Agencies Mobilised

Several emergency response agencies were deployed to the location, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, the Adani Power team, the 108 ambulance service and local ward staff.

The cause of the fire had not been established, and further details were awaited.

Nine Injured In Kurla Fire

In a separate incident earlier on Tuesday, nine people, including a five-year-old child, were injured after a fire broke out at Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5 near Kohinoor School in Kurla West.

The injured were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Fire Confined To Electrical Duct

The Kurla fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 6.53 am on October 20.

According to the MFB, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, installations inside an electrical duct and iron doors on various floors of the ground-plus-12-storey residential building.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and extinguished it by 7.21 am, according to the department's update issued at 10.40 am.

Eight Suffer Smoke Suffocation

The reports further state that out of nine injured, eight suffered suffocation due to smoke inhalation, while one sustained an injury to his right leg.

Further details are awaited.

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