Mumbai: 4 Suffer Burn Injuries After LPG Cylinder Catches Fire Inside Dharavi Room; Rushed To Sion Hospital | File pic

Mumbai: A shocking incident was reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi early Sunday morning after an LPG gas cylinder caught fire inside a room, leaving four people injured.

Fire breaks out inside Dharavi room

According to reports, the fire was confined to an LPG cylinder (Bharat Gas) inside Room No. 43 of a ground-plus-two-storey structure. The fire was extinguished by members of the locality before the arrival of the Fire Brigade. While, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said the fire was brought under control by 12:10 am.

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However, four people, including two children, suffered burn injuries in the incident. They were immediately rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment in a police van before the Fire Brigade reached the spot.

Four people suffer burn injuries

According to Dr Chaitanya, the attending medical officer at Sion Hospital, who shared details about the individuals statestated that 30-year-old Poonam Jaiswal suffered 30 per cent burns. Five-year-old Rohan Gupta sustained 5 per cent burns, while four-year-old Rudra Gupta suffered 8 per cent burns. Parvati Gandhari, 19, sustained 15 per cent burns.

Following the incident, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and BEST were mobilised. Moreover the fire brigade officials confirmed that the flames had been extinguished and that the fire did not spread beyond the LPG cylinder.

Resident recalls gas leak

Speaking about the incident, a local resident said, “The gas cylinder exploded. Five to six people were injured. We did not know that gas was leaking inside the house. The gas leaked from inside the house and spread throughout the premises. Then, when the flame came into contact with it, everyone was injured.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Room No. 119 in Jai Hanuman Chawl, Sion-Dharavi, following a gas leak.



Injured Ashok Jaiswal says, "The incident happened at around 10:30. The gas cylinder exploded. Five to six people were injured. We did not know that gas was leaking… pic.twitter.com/4PHvXjB6Zh — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

The resident also said that he suffered burn injuries to his hand during the incident.

Cause of fire remains unknown

However, the exact circumstances that led to the LPG cylinder catching fire are yet to be ascertained. Further details, including on the injured people, are awaited.

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