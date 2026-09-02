Fire Breaks Out In Thane’s Hiranandani Estate Apartment, Two Women Escape Safely |

Thane: A fire broke out in a residential apartment at the Capri Co-operative Housing Society in Hiranandani Estate, Thane (West), on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported as two female residents managed to evacuate safely before emergency responders arrived.

Blaze Started On Third Floor

​The incident was reported to emergency services at approximately 4:23 PM on September 2, 2026. The blaze originated inside Flat No. 303, located on the third floor of the 10-storey residential building near Seema School along Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Marg.

​Emergency response teams—including one rescue vehicle and a jumbo water tanker from the Thane Fire Brigade, along with a pickup vehicle from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and personnel from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL)—were deployed to the scene immediately.

Residents Evacuated Safely

​"Our teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the call," said a senior official from the emergency response team. "The primary focus was to ensure complete evacuation and contain the flames. Fortunately, both women living in the apartment acted swiftly and stepped out in time, preventing any injuries."

​Firefighters brought the blaze completely under control by around 5:15 PM, preventing the flames from spreading to neighboring apartments.

​While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials confirmed that several household belongings—including an air conditioning unit, a television, wooden beds, wooden cupboards, and clothing—were severely damaged in the incident.

​Authorities confirmed that the situation is currently under control and the area has been rendered safe.

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