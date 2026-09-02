MSRTC Plans Conductorless Bus Services To Cut Costs, But Long Routes Pose Passenger Safety Challenges | AI

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) looking to improve its financial position, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has asked the undertaking to give priority to conductorless bus services on suitable routes to reduce manpower costs. The move is part of a wider push to increase revenue, curb avoidable expenditure and make better use of existing resources. However, extending the model to long-distance services could pose practical challenges, particularly in handling passengers during breakdowns and emergencies.

Short Routes Already Under Trial

The conductorless model is already being tried on shorter routes such as Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Thane, where digital ticketing, QR codes and smart cards can reduce the need for a conductor. The model could help MSRTC lower manpower expenditure on selected services. However, officials will have to assess whether the same arrangement can work on longer routes, where passengers may require assistance during the journey. In the event of a breakdown, for instance, a conductor can help coordinate passenger movement, guide them while changing buses and assist with luggage and other requirements.

Passenger Assistance Remains Concern

The absence of a conductor could also create difficulties for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other passengers requiring assistance. In an emergency, the driver may have to handle both driving-related responsibilities and passenger assistance. This could become particularly challenging if a bus develops a technical fault in an isolated area or if passengers need to be shifted to another vehicle.

Sarnaik said the corporation should look beyond fare increases to improve its finances. “Merely increasing ticket fares cannot improve MSRTC's financial condition. Increasing revenue while reducing expenditure and providing better services is the sustainable way forward,” he said.

He also stressed that passenger needs must remain central to the corporation's plans. MSRTC, he said, is not merely a public transport system but an integral part of the daily lives of people across Maharashtra.

The conductorless model could therefore offer MSRTC a way to cut costs, but its expansion will require careful route selection, reliable digital ticketing and clear arrangements for passenger assistance to ensure that financial savings do not come at the cost of service and safety.

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