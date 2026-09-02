GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati To Shine With 66 Kg Gold Ornaments, ₹703 Crore Insurance Cover This Year |

Mumbai: One of the city's most spectacular Ganeshotsav pandals, the GSB Seva Mandal's Maha Ganapati, adorned with more than 66 kg of gold ornaments and over 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones, will be unveiled to devotees on September 12, two days before . Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.

King’s Circle Mandal Marks 72nd Year

This year, the pandal at King's Circle is celebrating its 72nd year. The mandal has taken a ₹703.27-crore insurance cover for this year's festivities — a nearly 50% increase from last year's risk protection of ₹474 crore.

The insurance, said Prajwal Kamath, the mandal's spokesperson, will cover risks to the pandal, devotees and their belongings, volunteers, and the deity's jewellery. “We have always ensured the safety and security of the devotees,” said Kamath.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives Introduced

This year, the mandal has introduced digital receipts in place of traditional printed ones as part of its ‘Go Green’ campaign, which also includes an eco-friendly idol.

The five-day festival, beginning September 14, is expected to draw thousands of devotees each day. The deity is popularly known among devotees as ‘Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja’ — the King of the World who fulfils devotees’ vows — owing to the blessings and miracles associated with the deity.

Over One Lakh Pujas Planned

The mandal said more than one lakh pujas and sevas will be offered to the deity during the festival, including puja, archana, annadaan, tulabhar and ganahoma, performed according to Vedic rituals and traditions.

Annadaan is another major feature of the celebrations. The mandal expects more than 40,000 people to partake in prasad bhojan served on banana leaves each day, with over two lakh people expected to benefit from the service over the five days. The first look of the idol will be unveiled at 8pm on September 12 during ‘Virat Darshan Day’.

Dr Bhujang Pai, convenor of the GSB Seva Mandal, said the ornaments are generally donated by devotees and sevadars.

“We never auction the donations of gold and silver made by devotees. The donated ornaments are used to decorate the deity,” said Kamath.

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