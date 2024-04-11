Mumbai: 4 Held By NCB In Drugs Trafficking Case, Assets Worth ₹1 Crore Frozen; See Pics

Representational Image

Four persons, including a Nigerian national have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Goa is a cocaine trafficking case. The agency has also frozen assets worth Rs 1.06 crore of the accused.

According to Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Amit Ghawate, based on credible input on 13.02.2024, NCB Goa team seized of 7.35 grams cocaine from possession of one Raju S resident of Saligao, North Goa.

"During initial investigation in this case it was learnt that said accused was merely a peddler working for a bigger drug network being operated by Stanley an Nigerian National and his wife Usha C, both residing in Candolim Goa. It was further learnt that the kingpin Stanley has associated some local people to whom he use to provide drugs in bulk quantities for delivering to his various customers," he said.

He added, "On 16.02.2024, NCB Goa succeeded in arresting such another field peddler named Michael resident of Candolim, a taxi driver. Following the leads, NCB raided house of the kingpin Stanley and it was learnt that he was already been arrested by the Telangana Police on 05.02.2024 in a drugs case."

"However, during further investigation Usha C along with her husband Stanley was also found actively involved in drug trafficking and in handling the drug money derived through this drug network. Accordingly, Usha C was placed under arrest on 21.02.2024 and proceedings for identification of illegally acquired properties by them were initiated in order to weaken the whole drug network," officials said.

"As the outcome of all efforts put in, illegally acquired properties worth Rs 1.06 crore belonging to Usha C and Stanley have been identified which subsequently, frozen by the NCB on 04.04.2024. On 10.04.2024, the kingpin Stanley (Nigerian National) was arrested by NCB Goa and further investigation is in progress," said an official.

In-house cannabis cultivation

In another case, acting upon specific information regarding in-house cannabis cultivation, team of NCB, Goa raided house of Jason I, a British national in Socorro, North Goa. During search, 33 newly grown cannabis plants, 10 grams Ganja and proceeds of crime worth Rs. 40,000/- were recovered from the said house. The cannabis plants were found grown in flower pots along with other ornamental plants placed in terrace area.

The NCB Mumbai officials on Wednesday arrested a 44-year old man from Indira Nagar in Santacruz for allegedly possessing 28245 tablets of Nitrazepam. During his statement, the accused disclosed his role in conspiracy to procure, possession, transportation and import of the said tablets.