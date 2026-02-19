 Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name
Mumbai Police arrested four youths for allegedly extorting a jeweller in Vile Parle using the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They demanded Rs 20 lakh, and later negotiated it to Rs 5 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, police caught them at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, recovering the entire amount.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting ₹20 lakh From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested four youths for allegedly extorting a jeweller in Vile Parle by invoking the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 20 lakh.

Citing the Mumbai Police, a report by IANS stated that the businessman received threats via WhatsApp from an international number and after negotiations, the demanded amount was reduced to Rs 5 lakh.

How Did The Mumbai Police Arrest The Four Youth?

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a trap at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla. The accused were caught red-handed when they attempted to collect the cash using the code word “Lalpari.” According to the police, the entire Rs 5 lakh was recovered, and a case has been registered under the relevant BNS sections.

Earlier last week, a 63-year-old paints and coatings manufacturer from Malad (West) was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.71 crore in an online share trading investment scam after fraudsters lured him with promises of high returns through a fake trading platform.

According to the complaint, Kothari had received a WhatsApp message on November 12, 2025, from an unknown number, wherein a woman identifying herself as “Naina” claimed to be a representative of Fyers Securities Ltd. She offered him lucrative profits through share trading on the company’s platform. Police said the accused used multiple WhatsApp numbers and fake bank accounts to operate the scam and created a fraudulent trading application to deceive victims by showing fabricated profits.

In another case from Navi Mumbai, a 72-year-old woman from Vashi narrowly escaped losing nearly Rs 45 lakh after cyber fraudsters posing as CBI and police officers attempted to place her under ‘digital arrest’ and pressured her to transfer large sums of money, with timely intervention by the cyber cell preventing the major loss.

24 Lakh Cyber Complaints in 2025

Statistics reveal that over 24 lakh complaints were received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) last year, and the fraud amount reported was Rs 22495 crores. As per CFCFRMS till December 31, 2025, financial amount of more than Rs. 8,189 crore has been saved and more than 12.21 lakhs SIM cards and 3.03 lakhs IMEIs, as reported by police authorities have been blocked by the Government of India.

