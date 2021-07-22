Mumbai: 392 new cases, 10 deaths reported on Thursday

The city reported 392 new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the total to 7,32,741. Also, 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatality count to 15,749 as per data released by the BMC.

Meanwhile, 520 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the cumulative recovery count to 7,08,716.

Now, there are 5,897 active cases in the city.

The doubling rate also increased to 1152 days.The state reported 7,302 new cases and 120 fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally of the state to 62,45,057 and death toll to 1,31,038, a state health department bulletin stated.