Mumbai: 38,158 persons jabbed in city

Less than 40,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 108 vaccine centres across Mumbai on Saturday. According to the data, 38,158 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at centres, of which 35,222 were administered Covishield and the remaining 2,936 were administered Covaxin.

So far 10,86,852 beneficiaries have been vaccinated since January 16, of which 5,16,415 senior citizens have inoculated till now.

Mumbai is witnessing fluctuation in daily vaccination numbers due to low turnout among senior citizens. Currently, as many as 41,000 people are vaccinated every day in 24 BMC and eight private hospitals.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said on Wednesday, “The BMC has planned to make arrangements for vaccinations in housing societies. We have sent a letter to the central government seeking their permission. After a nod from the government, we will allow private hospitals to set up centres on the premises of housing societies.” He added, “Before granting permissions to hospitals, we will check if hospital teams have adequate medical facilities. We will check all aspects.”

N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Health Commission, also said the state is looking at completing the first three phases — vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years of age, and those above 45 with comorbidities by May. He said, “We have more than 3,000 centres in the state. We have sent a proposal to the government to add 146 more centres. We will also look at scaling up the number of people getting vaccinated in each centre.”