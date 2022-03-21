Mumbai: 36-year-old woman saved by complex brain surgery

A 36-year-old housewife, Mitasha Agarwal (name changed), recently got a new lease of life after she underwent a successful surgery to treat hemangioblastoma.

Medically known as von hippel lindau syndrome, hemangioblastoma is a benign and slow-growing tumor in the brainstem or spine. It doesn’t harm healthy tissue nearby and can be treated with surgery or focused radiation.

However, the Jogeshwari resident was already aware about the ailment as several of her kin, including her cousin and nephew, had already suffered fromit while a sibling had succumbed to the disease.

After having bouts of severe headache, the mother of two did a MRI scan which confirmed the presence of the tumor in one of the brain’s part vital for breathing and heart function

Subsequently, she approached the Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road where her kin had also taken treatment so she had trust in the hospital’s doctors.

Explaining about the case, Wockhardt Hospitals neurosurgeon Dr Vinod Rambal said the woman was complaining of severe headache and was not able to balance herself. As diagnosis was already evident, they required hardly any counselling because of past experience with the Hospital and the surgeon. She was relieved of her symptoms and returned home quite early.

“This disease is a benign disorder called syndrome meaning more than one part of the body can get affected. Operation at this location is full of challenges and requires good infrastructure and experience on the part of the surgeon. Once the tumour is successfully removed it is a cure for the individual, though they need regular follow up,” he said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:57 AM IST