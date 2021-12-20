Mumbai: 36-year-old web developer held for duping man to a tune of Rs 3.40 lakhs in online fraud

The Matunga police have arrested a 36-year-old man and web developer for cheating a person to a tune of Rs 3.40 lakhs. The accused was arrested from Pune.

The police said the complainant Sadashiv Shetty (45), is a resident of Dadar in Mumbai.

Shetty was interested in opening an electronic bike agency. For this, he searched on google about a revolt bike company or any help to open an agency. He found a site namely electricbikedealers.in and visited the site using his computer. "Shetty was asked to fill up the details on the site. He then received a call from an unknown number who pretended to be an executive. The caller assured Shetty of helping to open an agency and took Rs 3.40 lakhs from him.

The Matunga police have registered a case under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Cyber Cell team of Matunga police including, Rajabhau Garad, police sub-inspector along with police constable Santosh Pawar amf Mangesh Jarad started the investigation and arrested the accused.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Sugriv Ramgopal Yadav (36), a resident of Thergaon in Pune. Yadav is a web developer by profession.

The team after his arrest seized a laptop, one hard disk, modem, pen drives, registers and chequebooks. "We are further checking who all are involved in the crime along with him," said a police officer.

