Mumbai: 3.5 tons of banned tobacco hookah worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Goregaon

Mumbai: In one of the biggest seizures of illegal tobacco hookah, the city crime branch has seized 3.5 tonnes of banned tobacco hookah from a godown in Goregaon on Wednesday.

Acting on an information, a raid was conducted at a godown at Mukadam Compund in Goregaon on Wednesday night and seized the banned tobacco. According to the crime branch officer, they seized around 1.15 lakh of banned hookah shots weighing around 3.5 tonnes which includes 80 flavours of different hookah, said police. The seized hookah is worth Rs 80 lakh.

"Following the seizure an offence was registered at Kurar police station under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act and booked hookah supplier Jaikishan Subhashchandra Agarwal and his four employees, " Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service (SS) branch.