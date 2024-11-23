Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Liver Patient Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 6th Floor Of Cooper Hospital

Representative Image

A 34-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle on November 21.

According to the Juhu police, preliminary investigations revealed that she had been suffering from liver disease and was distressed about her condition, which may have driven her to take this extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Rabia Khan, 34, a resident of Jogeshwari East. The Juhu police have registered an accidental death report.

Khan was admitted to the hospital three days ago for liver treatment. She was in the female ward on bed number 51. Her 16-year-old daughter was with her in the ward and stayed awake until around 4.30am. Khan reportedly woke up around 5am and jumped out of the window.

The hospital security guard immediately alerted the administration, who then informed the police. The Juhu police arrived at the hospital, completed the necessary procedures, and handed over her body to her family.