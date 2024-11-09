 Mumbai: Sadanand Kadam, Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab's Close Aide, & 2 Others Move Anticipatory Bail In Suicide Abetment Case
The Kurar police had filed a case against the trio on November 1 following a complaint by the brother of the deceased, Chandrashekumar Tiwari. Reportedly, before taking the extreme step, the 22-year-old had named the trio in an Instagram reel, alleging that they have been threatening him after he switched jobs. Meanwhile, the police are yet to issue notice to the accused.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

Mumbai: Sadanand Kadam, the brother of ex-minister Ramdas Kadam and a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, his manager, and one Deepak Vishwakarma have moved an anticipatory bail application in a suicide abetment case.

About The Case

Pawan, the brother of the deceased, alleged that the cops have been unresponsive to the family while underlining that the accused continue to roam free. He claimed that Vishwakarma, who works for Tata Play, threatened his brother after he left the company and joined Airtel, a competitor firm. Kadam is the owner of Hathway Saistar Cable where Shetty is a manager. Tiwari joined Alirtel as a senior sales executive after working at Tata Play for eight months.

Pawan said that after his brother switched his job, the trio allegedly threatened him, warning that they would prevent him from working anywhere in Mumbai due to an unresolved dispute. “The police took my brother's phone for examination, but no details have been shared yet. Otherwise, it would reveal how many individuals contacted and threatened him,” said Pawan. Tiwari reportedly hanged himself at his residence on October 30.

