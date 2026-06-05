Mumbai 3.0 Update: Maharashtra Govt Approves MMRDA’s Proposal To Appoint Singapore Govt Planning Agency Surbana Jurong Group For Master Plan

MMRDA moves ahead with planning for Mumbai 3.0 as Singapore's Surbana Jurong is selected to shape the future KSC New Town | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 5: The Maharashtra government has approved the appointment of Singapore-based urban planning firm Surbana Jurong Group, (Singapore government planning agency) as consultant for preparing the master plan of the proposed Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town—Third Mumbai (Mumbai 3.0), marking a significant step in the development of a new growth centre in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to an Urban Development Department order issued on June 4, 2026, the state has granted approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to appoint Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. on a government-to-government (G2G) basis for preparing the master plan, vision document, and related planning proposals for KSC New Town.

Background and MoU

The approval follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between MMRDA and Surbana Jurong on January 20, 2026, at Davos for the preparation of master plans for various development centres envisioned under the MMR Growth Hub initiative. The proposed Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town is among the key projects identified under this framework.

As part of the approval, the state government has cleared the issuance of a work order worth Rs 11.89 crore for the first phase of the master plan preparation.

The government has also granted in-principle approval for Phase II of the project, estimated at Rs 23.12 crore, subject to satisfactory completion of the first phase and prior approval from the Urban Development Department.

The order states that before commencing Phase II, MMRDA will have to submit a report detailing the work completed in Phase I along with a completion certificate and obtain fresh consent from the state government.

Scope and execution of the master plan

Officials said the planning exercise is expected to lay the foundation for the long-term development of KSC New Town, which is being envisioned as a major urban growth centre in the region. The master plan will include development strategies, land-use planning, infrastructure requirements, and a long-term vision for the new township.

The government has directed MMRDA to execute separate agreements with Surbana Jurong for both phases of the assignment and undertake all necessary legal and technical procedures before proceeding further.

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The order also clarified that the entire expenditure for both phases of the master plan preparation will be borne by MMRDA from its own funds and that no financial assistance will be provided by the state government for the project.

The approval comes as MMRDA accelerates planning for new urban centres aimed at supporting future population growth, economic activity, and infrastructure expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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