Mumbai: 3-year-old mentally challenged boy reunited with family

Mumbai: The Trombay police have reunited a 3-year-old mentally challenged boy who went missing from his house. The police said the minor was found in a mandir in the vicinity. The Nirbhaya squad traced the family to reunite the 3-year-old.



The police said the boy was identified as Krishna Vijaykumar Shah 3, a resident of Maharashtra Nagar. On November 22, the team of the Trombay police station was patrolling at 11:30pm in the area. When the Nirbhaya squad received information about a 3-year-old boy found at Khandoba mandir, Maharashtra nagar in Mankhurd. The Nirbhaya squad went to the spot and took the custody of the minor. "Taking a picture of the boy we started a search of the parents in the nearby area including vegetable market, Khandoba mandir area, Bhimnagar and Maharashtra nagar area. The boy was minor and we suspected either he may be from the nearby area or may have been left by his parents," said a police officer.



Shailabi Pathan, police sub-inspector, Nirbhaya Squad along with the team started a search operation to trace the parents. "We were roaming around in the vicinity with the boy. When we were approached by a woman who claimed that a woman suspected to be the boy's mother was searching in the area. However, we reached the spot and found the mother of the boy," added Pathan.

The father was identified as Vijaykumar Shah and Sharda, a resident of B-19 room number 711, Maharashtra nagar, Mankhurd. "After tracing the parents we found he was mentally challenged. The family stays on the second floor in the house. The parents claim the boy came walking down and went near the Mandir. The boy was reunited with the family within hours after he went missing," added Pathan.



Siddeshwar Gove, senior police inspector, Trombay police station confirmed about the minor being reunited with the family and said the boy was found crying alone by the locals. "Our team made efforts to trace the family and reunited him," added Gove.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:48 PM IST