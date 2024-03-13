Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 1 Injured As Scaffolding Collapses At Construction Site In Borivali

4 Labourers Killed, 1 Injured As Scaffolding Collapses At Construction Site In Borivali |

Mumbai: Three labourers were killed and one was critically injured after a scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction site in Borivali West on Tuesday morning. The BMC’s R-Central ward immediately issued a stop work notice to the contractor – Gijanan Corporation – for failing to carry out safety measures.

Later, an FIR was registered against the contractor Saroj Kumar Salla, 35, site engineer Dhananjay Parab, 29, both from Dombivali, foreman Litan Biaswas from West Bengal, and a supervisor for causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

The scaffolding collapsed at the 24-storey under construction Sony Arcade at Kalpana Chawla Chowk. As per information received from Mumbai Fire Brigade, a portion of the scaffolding fell from the 16th floor. Four injured labourers were rushed to the BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where three were pronounced dead.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Manoranjan Samatdar, 42, Shankar Baidya, 26 and Piyush Haldhar, 42. Sushil Gupta, 36, sustained grievous injuries and is currently admitted to the ICU ward.

“The contractor had to ensure all safety measures at the construction site. We have issued a stop work notice,” said Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of R-Central ward.

As per the guidelines set by the BMC, the contractor is informed to take necessary measures such as ensuring safety harness (protective equipment designed to safeguard the user from injury or death from falling), and first aid kits at the site. “The notice issued will not be withdrawn till the contractor carries out required safety measures at the site,” said a civic official.