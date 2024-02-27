Mumbai: Labourer Killed As Brick Falls From 15th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

FPJ

Mumbai, February 28: A 28-year-old labourer died after a brick fell on his head from the 15th floor of a 23-storey under-construction building by Arihant Builders in Mankhurd early on Monday. The victim, Kamal Shaikh, from Murshidabad in West Bengal had been working with his other brothers at the site, managed by Modern Infrastructure, for the past three months.

The slab work for the project is complete up to the 18th floor, with wall-related work currently underway on the 15th and 16th floors. For this, cement bricks had been placed on the slab and a safety net on the third and the 17th floors. The deceased’s brother, Zamzam Shaikh, said that the width of these nets is small and the mesh is torn at places. Zamzam said they had reminded the managing company about it but nothing was done.

Construction Halted:

The wall construction on the 15th and 16th floors was halted on Sunday evening due to the unavailability of cement bricks. The labourers were working on the lift on the 15th floor instead. Around midnight, the victim was sitting on the premises drinking water when a cement brick fell on his head.

Zamzam, in his statement to the police, said that the brick fell from the 15th floor and passed through the mesh on the third floor as it had a hole in it. Kamal lost a lot of blood before he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and five-day-old child. He was planning to visit his family in his hometown soon.

Two Accused Booked:

Zamzam on Monday night registered an FIR against the owner of Modern Infrastructure, safety officer Junaid Khan and site supervisor Chhotu Shaikh for causing death due to negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.