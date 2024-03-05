Mumbai: 3 Kg Gold, 2 iPhones Seized At Airport In 4 Days

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai | File photo

Between March 1 and 4, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs, seized over 3.03 kg of gold worth Rs1.66 crore and two iPhones in ten different cases. In two cases, unclaimed gold was seized from underneath the seat of the Phuket-Mumbai flight and the airport's washroom. Around 700 grams of gold bar was seized from the flight, while cleaning staff noticed 390 grams of gold dust in wax form hidden in the washroom.

Details of the smuggling attempts

In other six cases, contraband was found in possession of Indian nationals travelling from Dubai to Mumbai on different flights. In one of the seizures, gold dust in wax form weighing 390 grams was found concealed in the passenger's rectum. Other flyers had hidden gold jewellery, weighing in the range of 220-230 grams, on their bodies and clothes. Two iPhones and rhodium-plated coins were recovered from another passenger. Interestingly, a gold cut piece of wire was concealed in butter packets, kerchief and clothes.

An Indian National, travelling from Singapore to Mumbai was allegedly found in possession of two gold ornaments weighing 235 grams, while another flyer coming from Riyadh was caught with four gold bangles weighing 233 grams.