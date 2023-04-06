Mumbai: 3 held by DRI for smuggling cocaine worth ₹20 Cr

Mumbai: 3 held by DRI for smuggling cocaine worth ₹20 crore | FPJ

The Mumbai Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed three persons, including a passenger arriving from Addis Ababa for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹20 crore.

According to the DRI, based on the intelligence gathered by the agency officials, one male passenger (35 years) who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai at CSMI Airport Mumbai on Tuesday was intercepted.

Officers laid trap to apprehend accused

"Examination of the luggage of the said passenger resulted into recovery of 1970 grams of white powder purported to be Cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately ₹20 crore," said a DRI official.

Further to identify other members of the drug syndicate, the officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient of the said contraband drugs who came from Hyderabad to Mumbai to collect the drugs.

Delivery was to be received by an African person

This person was further supposed to deliver the drugs to an African person in Navi Mumbai. Efforts were made to identify and intercept the African person who appeared to be a key member of the drug syndicate. Another trap was laid in Navi Mumbai to intercept him and the officers successfully nabbed the culprit.

"Total three persons have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act," the official said.

