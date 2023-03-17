Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for smuggling drugs in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) has sentenced a man to 10 years for rigorous imprisonment in connection with drug smuggling and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that Pipliyamandi cops received a tip-off in December 2018 that two persons heading towards Neemuch were smuggling drugs/ poppy husk hidden in a commercial truck. Acting promptly, police intercepted the suspected truck.

Upon searching, cops recovered 78 kg poppy husk hidden beneath various sacks. The cops had registered a case against them under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act and the court gave its judgment on Friday in which accused named as Sumit Kumar was sentenced to 10 years RI and was fined Rs 1 Lakh.