Madhya Pradesh: 'Swachta Ki Pathshala' conducted for cleanliness warriors in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To achieve a better ranking in the Cleanliness Campaign, 2023 a 'Swachta Ki Pathshala' workshop was organised by Mandsaur municipal council for selected cleanliness warriors from 40 wards of the city at the council meeting hall. Urban development and housing department, Ujjain PIU officer Dr Himashu Shukla trained Safai Mitras for the preparation of the Cleanliness Survey, 2023.

The public representatives of the council also participated in the training session and had a word with cleanliness warriors. While addressing Safai Mitras, Shukla said that they should not consider their work as small. This work is their identity. Municipal president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar said that all the cleaning friends are doing a good job of maintaining the city.

Council vice president Namrata Pritesh Chawla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of creating awareness in the entire country for cleanliness. Dr Ajay Pandey also examined the health of the cleaning friends.

