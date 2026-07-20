Mumbai: 3 Cases Registered After Sena UBT Holds Demonstration Supporting Sonam Wangchuk At Shivaji Park Without Police Permission

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Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered three separate cases on Monday following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Dadar’s Shivaji Park, held by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, after Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar.

Three cases registered

According to Mumbai Police, the first case pertains to the protest, which was held without police permission. The second case follows concerns over appeals made to people to gather at the venue despite the absence of official approval.

The third case was registered after students reportedly continued their demonstrations at various locations in the Dadar area even after the main protest concluded, leading to major traffic disruptions and congestion.

However, police have also confirmed that no arrests have been made in any of the three cases so far.

Protest over Sonam Wangchuk

Meanwhile, on Sunday, hundreds of college students, members of civil society and political parties gathered at Dadar’s Shivaji Park to protest against the alleged forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital from Jantar Mantar after his health deteriorated on Saturday morning.

Shiv Sena (UBT) usually holds their Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, but this protest was a exception. A last minute protest in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, where one could witnesses the anger among students and activists against the Modi govt lack of accountability. pic.twitter.com/oDDoGnigqL — Anmol Alphonso 🕵 (@AnmolAlphonso) July 19, 2026

Reports state that after the organisers were denied permission to stage the protest at Azad Maidan or anywhere else in Mumbai, the protesters moved to Shivaji Park. Amid the ongoing protests across the nation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also extended his support to the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Political messages at rally

While addressing the crowd at Shivaji Park, he said, “I just saw a poster demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. But his resignation is a small issue. The fight should now be to change the government. This is not Sonam Wangchuk’s fight alone,” reported The Indian Express.

Moreover, several visuals of the protest are circulating on the internet, with many protesters holding placards demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the NEET paper leak.

While many protesters also held posters alleging that democracy is on the brink of shrinking, another poster read, “Power saves only those in power; where should common people go?”

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