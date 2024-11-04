Mumbai: 3 Booked For Alleged ₹4.44 Crore Fraud Involving Fake Contracts At Box N Freight Logistics

The Vanrai police have registered an FIR against three persons for alleged cheating and forgery, with accusations of embezzling Rs 4.44 crore and creating fake contract documents. The case was filed on October 30, following a complaint by Prashant Shettikar, a senior officer at Box N Freight Logistics Solution Private Limited. The accused are Dev Sharma, Vikram Jain, and Manish.

According to the FIR, in November 2022, Dev Sharma, the company’s zonal head, met Manish, a manager at a Delhi-based firm. Manish introduced Sharma to Vikram Jain, who expressed interest in a transport deal. Following discussions, Box N Freight Logistics entered into agreements with both Manish’s and Jain’s companies for transport services across India.

Between January and March 2023, Box N Freight delivered goods for Jain’s Govind Minerals Company, accruing a payment of Rs4.44 crore. After repeated payment delays, the company’s vice president of sales, Vikant Naidu, visited Govind Minerals in Rajasthan. Jain issued six post-dated cheques, all of which later bounced.

An internal inquiry then revealed that Jain’s company had no legitimate dealings with Box N Freight, and the contracts were fraudulent, implicating Dev Sharma in a conspiracy with Jain and Manish. Following this, Shettikar filed the complaint, leading to the police investigation, which is underway.