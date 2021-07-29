Mumbai: 28-yr-old man plays with snake in Mumbra, dies

Playing with a snake proved to be dangerous for a 28-year-old man from Mumbra as he was bitten by the reptile, which eventually led to his death on Monday.

A video of the man playing with the reptile has also gone viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shaikh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar. He was a daily wage worker. The video, a grab of which is with FPJ, shows the snake wrapped around the man’s neck.

Mohammed’s father Ibrahim said that his son had gone to Mumbra bypass along with his friends to enjoy the rains.

“While at work, I received a call from my daughter, informing me that Mohammed was bitten by a snake. I immediately rushed home and we took him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities handed over his body on Tuesday, following which we carried out his last rites,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said, “Shaikh found a snake near Lal Killa hotel on the bypass road. He caught hold of it and wrapped it around his neck. He then started showing off and roaming around with it in Gaondevi area. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it clearly shows that the man was under the influence of drugs.”

Locals claim that even being bitten; he was still seen holding the snake in his hand. “He was a drug addict,” said a police officer.

The Mumbra police have registered a case of accidental death under various sections of the IPC and have requested locals to alert the police or government authorities if they found any reptiles during the monsoon.