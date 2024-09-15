Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Labourer Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery And Over ₹21,000 Cash From Jeweller In Zaveri Bazaar

Labourer held for robbing jeweller in Zaveri Bazaar | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Azad Maidan Police arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Abbas Mustafa Labbe from Sewri, in connection with the theft of 230gm of gold jewellery and Rs21,380 in cash. The incident took place on September 2 near Zaveri Bazaar when the complainant, a jewellery business owner from Kalyan, came out of a shop after buying the valuables for his store.

The complainant was carrying a bag containing a gold pendant, bracelet, necklace, chain, mangalsutra, tops, and rings, besides cash. Near Anjuman Islam School, he noticed the bag’s zipper was open and discovered that the contents had been stolen. He immediately registered a case at Azad Maidan police station under section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two teams from the police station’s crime detection unit were formed to investigate the theft. Based on the complainant’s information and a technical probe, it was revealed through a confidential informant that the theft was carried out by Abbas Mustafa Labbe, a labourer residing in the Reay Road area of Sewri.

Labbe had been hiding at an undisclosed location, but the police received information that he would be returning to his residence. On September 10, the police set a trap and arrested Labbe while he attempted to flee.

During interrogation, Labbe confessed to committing the crime along with his accomplice, Kaliya, who is currently absconding. Further investigation revealed that Labbe has five previous criminal cases registered against him at police stations in Sewri, CSMT, Mumbai Central Railway, and Bhoiwada.

The stolen jewellery was recovered from Labbe’s residence, and he has been remanded to police custody until September 15.