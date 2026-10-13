Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Dies After Allegedly Consuming Toddy In Andheri East; Family Demands Action | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man died after allegedly consuming poisonous toddy in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Andheri East. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The man, Babruvan Durge, had visited a toddy shop in Subhash Nagar, Andheri East, around 8 pm on Monday, Saam TV reported.

After consuming toddy, Durge was said to have lost consciousness and collapsed onto a table.

Shop owners allegedly moved man outside

Durge's family alleged that the shop owners moved him out of the premises at around 11.30 pm before closing the establishment. They also alleged that the toddy was poisonous.

Police await post-mortem findings

Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding his death. The body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the medical findings.

Family protests outside police station

Following the death, family members and local residents staged a protest outside MIDC Police Station, bringing Durge's body to the premises.

The family had initially refused to proceed with the funeral until police registered a case against the toddy seller, Saam TV reported.

MLA intervenes as investigation continues

Local MLA Murji Patel intervened and urged police officials to investigate the death thoroughly. Following the assurances from Patel and police officials, the family proceeded with the cremation.

Police are carrying out an investigation to establish the exact cause of death.

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