Mumbai: 25-Yr-Old Man Dies After He Rams Bike Into Dumper At BKC's Nabard Junction; 'Had Gone To Buy Seekh Kebabs,' Says Brother

Representational image |

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man, Mohammad Ahad Javed Ansari, died in a tragic accident on Friday when he rammed his bike into a dumper near the Nabard Junction in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra East. The accident reporetdly occurred around 2:20 am as Ansari, who had borrowed his friend’s Bajaj Pulsar, was on his way to buy seekh kebabs.

At the time, road repair work was ongoing at the Nabard Junction, with barricades set up on both sides, leading to slower vehicular movement. A dumper, moving slowly due to the narrowed road, became the unfortunate obstacle Ansari collided with. According to a Hindustan Times report, the impact caused Ansari to start bleeding heavily and he was rushed to Bahadur Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Dumper Had Stopped Due To Cement Mixer In The Way

Ansari worked as an electrician on a contract basis for a power supply and distribution company. According to his brother, Mohammad Azad Ansari, Mohammad had gone out to buy food when the accident happened. He explained that the dumper had stopped due to a cement mixer blocking the way, but since the dumper had no parking lights on, Mohammad likely misjudged the situation, thinking the vehicle was still moving.

Ongoing Works Causing Severe Traffic Issue

Local social worker Ramzan Maniyar while speaking to HT pointed out the issues related to traffic enforcement in the area. He criticised the police for being vigilant about fining bikers without helmets or those driving on the wrong side, while allegedly overlooking violations committed by heavy vehicles. He highlighted that due to ongoing construction projects, such as the Bullet Train and roadworks, an increasing number of heavy vehicles in the BKC area have been causing major traffic problems.

The police have registered a case under sections 281 (driving negligently) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.