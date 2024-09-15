Mumbai: 17-Yr-Old Dies In Fatal Hit-And-Run On WEH In Dahisar; Case Filed Against Unknown Driver

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy, Karan Rajput, lost his life in a hit-and-run incident on the Western Express Highway near Dahisar East on Friday evening. The police are currently working to identify the driver of the unknown vehicle involved, by reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site and nearby areas.

Details On The Accident

The tragic incident occurred when Rajput, along with his friends Aditya Velankar and Piyush Shukla, were returning from Dahisar. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shukla was riding his two-wheeler, while Aditya was sitting pillion on Karan’s bike. As they were passing near Shailendra High School, under the overpass on the Western Express Highway, an unknown car attempted to overtake their two-wheeler and brushed against them, causing the accident.

In the crash, Karan was thrown to the left side of the road, and Aditya to the right. Aditya suffered serious head injuries, bleeding from his ears and nose, while Karan sustained only minor injuries. Piyush and Karan rushed Aditya to Seven Star Hospital in Kandivali, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Dahisar police have registered a case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent act) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace the unknown car and driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run.

Another Accident Reported Recently

In another tragic accident that occurred in Lower Parel on Sunday, September 8, a 20-year-old, Ayush Singh lost his life. The incident took place around 2:08 pm near Matuly Naka when an electric car collided with a motorcycle that was making a right turn. Ayush Singh was on the motorcycle along with his friends Shivam Singh, 22, and Vishal Singh, 21.

The collision left all three men with serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to Nair Hospital by the police. Unfortunately, Ayush Singh was pronounced dead by the doctors upon arrival, while Shivam and Vishal are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The N.M. Joshi police acted swiftly and arrested the car driver, 25-year-old Manish Singh, who lives in Kurla West. According to the police, Manish was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The victims, including Ayush Singh, were residents of Worli.