Mumbai: 24x7 restaurant-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivali stations

A 24x7 restaurant-on-wheels on the western line is likely to come up soon at Andheri and Borivali stations in line with the one in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The restaurant will the first of its kind on Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai division.

Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO of Western Railway (WR) told Hindustan Times that the restaurant-on-wheels is under consideration and tenders have been called for the same.

Eateries likely to come up soon

As per reports from Mid-Day, the restaurant at Andheri will be in the east at Gate 10, and will spread over 143 square metres. It is expected to come up on the autorickshaw deck, which is underutilised by the rail authorities.

On a daily basis, more than three to four lakh commuters travel through Andheri station, which connects to the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 line. The restaurant is likely to attract several commuters.

Similarly, the one at Borivali will also be in the east, at the north-end (Virar-end) of the station.

What is a restaurant-on-wheels?

A restaurant-on-wheels is a modified coach mounted on rails that provides a one-of-a-kind fine-dining experience.

The restaurant is set up using an unserviceable rail coach. The licensee determines the restaurant's rates and menu based on market rates approved by Railways. Pan-Indian, continental, and other cuisines are commonly available, and the restaurant is open to both passengers and the general public.

