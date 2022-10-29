Central Railway soon to have Restaurant on Wheels at four more locations.

Central Railway has already opened ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at CSMT Mumbai and Nagpur Stations under the Non Fare Revenue Scheme. Seeing the success of the project, Central Railway soon to start Restaurant on Wheel at four stations i.e. Akurdi, Chinchwad, Miraj and Baramati Stations. CR has also identified 7 other locations to set up similar projects over Central Railway.

Restaurant on Wheel is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that diners can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. Restaurant on Wheels at CSMT and Nagpur has become a landmark eating house in the area with an approximate 1,25,000 visitors and 1,50,000 visitors respectively who have enjoyed the place & relished eating at the restaurants from its opening till date.

Now, Central Railway is under process of opening ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at four stations at Akudi, Chinchwad, Miraj and Baramati and identified 7 more locations i.e. Lokmanya Tilak Teminus, Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar and Matheran.

These Restaurant on Wheels theme is superb example of passenger friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation.