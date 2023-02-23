e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test

After taking the physical test on Tuesday, the man told an acquaintance that he was feeling unwell.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test | Representative Image
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man died after appearing for the physical test conducted for police recruitment, an official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station in this regard.

According to police, Amar Ashok Solke, a resident of Navsari in Amravati had come to Mumbai for the Police Recruitment physical test. He was currently staying at the Residency Hotel in the Fort area. After taking the physical test on Tuesday, Solke told an acquaintance that he was feeling unwell.

article-image

Second case in less than a fortnight

At around 5.00pm, Solke fell unconscious and he was taken to St George's Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered the case after recording the statement of a woman known to Solke.

Earlier on Friday, 26-year-old Ganesh Ugale died after a physical test for police recruitment. Ugale had completed the 1,600-meter test run and died aftercollapsing. In this case, the Bandra-Kurla Complex Police registered an accidental death case. Ugale, a native of the Washim district, had participated in therecruitment process for the post of constable in the Mumbai Police Force.

