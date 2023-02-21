UP tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya dies after jumping off building in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Uttar Pradesh tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya died by suicide after jumping off a building in Mumbai, police confirmed.

(More details awaited)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

