UP tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya dies after jumping off building in Mumbai

The police has confirmed the shocking development

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
UP tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya dies after jumping off building in Mumbai | Representative Image
Mumbai: In a shocking development, Uttar Pradesh tourism department deputy director Vimlesh Auditya died by suicide after jumping off a building in Mumbai, police confirmed.

(More details awaited)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

