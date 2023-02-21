Thane: 17-year-old ITI Ambernath student survives suicide attempt

Thane: A 17-year-old student from Ambernath ITI in Thane district on Monday allegedly attempted suicide, a police official said. He consumed rat poison in the morning in the facility's laboratory area and has been admitted in a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, he said.
All angles are being probed, including leads about a relationship based on a tattoo on his hand, the police official said. The condition of the boy is stable, Dr Prashant Ubale of government hospital said.
Mental Health helplines | File
