Mumbai: Police aspirant from Washim collapses and dies after physical test in recruitment drive

A 26-year-old police aspirant from Washim, who had come to the city for the police recruitment drive, died suddenly after running 1600 meters as part of the physical test for the job.

The incident happened on Friday morning when the deceased victim, identified as Ganesh Ugale, completed his running - for 1600 meters - which is a part to test his physical ability - during the Mumbai Police's recruitment drive that kicked off on February 7.

Ugale apparently even successfully finished the line, but immediately after, on the same running track, he collapsed.

It is known that he had come to the city, a day before, on Thursday. He may not have got good sleep or rest and immediately after, the next day, he ran such a long distance running for the tests.

Ugale was running on the Mumbai University's Kalina campus ground. After completing the run, he collapsed on the ground due to dizziness. He was rushed to a nearby civic hospital in Santacruz, however, he was declared dead before arrival by the hospital authorities.

Ugale had come for the recruitment drive along with his brother, who is also a police job aspirant, and informed the Bandra Kurla Complex police, who are looking into the matter. "His brother was also part of the 1600 meter run, he accompanied the victim to the hospital. The body is sent for postmortem and only its report will let us know the cause of death," said an official.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ugale have been informed who will be reaching to collect the body for final rituals that will be conducted in the Washim district.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the BKC police in the matter.

In this recruitment drive, Mumbai Police received over 7 lakh applications for the post of constables and police constable drivers. All the aspirants undergo physical tests, said the official.

