Mumbai: 24-year-old passenger on Doha-Mumbai Indigo flight arrested for smoking inside aircraft

A 24-year-old passenger on a Doha-Mumbai Indigo flight was arrested by the Sahar police after he was caught red-handed while smoking inside the aircraft mid-air which triggered panic among other passengers.

According to Mid-Day, the passenger was identified as Jesso T Jerome, a resident of Kollam in Kerala. He was caught red-handed smoking in the toilet of the aircraft. Crew members got a beep alerting them and immediately got the passenger to open the door. After landing in Mumbai the passenger was handed over to the Sahar police, who arrested him. He was granted bail by the Bandra court.

Jerome has been working in Doha as a forklift operator with a private company for the past one year. He had a connecting flight from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram. Senior PI Sahar police station Shashikant Mane told the Mid-Day, "After recording crew members' statement, the passenger was arrested under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and section 25 (Smoking in aircraft) of The Aircraft Rules. The matter is being investigated further."