Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Oman National Gets New Lease Of Life After Complex Open Heart Surgery At City Hospital

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man from Oman, who had undergone four open heart surgeries but still suffered from medical complications, got a new lease of life following a complex open heart surgery performed at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

The medical procedure requiring high-level expertise also involved an aortic homograft – a tissue graft obtained from a cadaveric donor. Procuring the homograft from the valve bank in Chennai posed logistical challenges. The use of a homograft is uncommon due to the scarcity of organ donations and valve banks,” said a doctor.

Patient was admitted to the hospital in critical condition on October 9

According to doctors, Khattab Omar Rashid was admitted to the hospital in critical condition on October 9. He was reeling from heart failure and an active infection owing to multiple surgeries. “During the procedure, the aneurysm (weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel) was removed along with the infected aortic heart valve while the aortic root was replaced with an aortic homograft,” explained the doctor.

For the first time, Rashid underwent an operation to address a birth defect of his heart. Subsequently, he required another operation to correct the aortic valve, which was replaced. However, a leak developed beside the valve, leading to two more surgeries in Oman. Despite a surgery in India for the infected valve, the patient continued to experience complications, ultimately being diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm, a condition where the main blood vessel from the heart becomes dilated like a balloon, carrying a risk of rupture.

“Managing an aortic aneurysm, particularly when it has eroded the back of the breastbone, and undergoing repeat open heart surgery is an exceedingly high-risk procedure. These procedures pose significant risks, including excessive bleeding and potential damage to vital organs such as the brain, kidneys and liver, especially when there is an active infection,” said Jaslok Hospital Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Director Dr Suresh Joshi who headed the surgical team.

Dr Indraneel Raut, who looked after Rashid when he was under post-operative care, said, “It was a challenging case as the patient had already undergone multiple heart surgeries. Our surgeons did a fantastic job and the post-operative course was uneventful unlike what one would expect after such surgery.” Rashid was discharged on November 8.