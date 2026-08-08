 Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Law Graduate Jumps To Death From 13th Floor After Alleged Threats By 2 Women To Frame Him In Police Case In Bandra
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Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Law Graduate Jumps To Death From 13th Floor After Alleged Threats By 2 Women To Frame Him In Police Case In Bandra

Mumbai's Kherwadi Police registered a case against two women after a 24-year-old law student died following a fall from his Bandra East building. His mother alleged that the women had repeatedly threatened to implicate him in a police case after a relationship deteriorated, causing him significant stress before his death.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Saturday, August 08, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Law Graduate Jumps To Death From 13th Floor After Alleged Threats By 2 Women To Frame Him In Police Case In Bandra
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Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against two women after a 24-year-old law grad allegedly jumped from the 13th floor of a building in Bandra East. The youth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The youth lived with his parents and younger brother in Bandra East. He had previously worked as a law clerk with a judge but was currently working from home, according to TOI report.

Youth allegedly received threats

The incident came to light after his mother reportedly noticed that he was under severe stress. The report further stated that the youth had allegedly received phone calls from two women threatening to frame him in a police case, which reportedly caused him significant stress.

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Subsequently, on August 6, the youth’s mother received a phone call from two of his friends, who told her about his alleged relationship with a woman in Bengaluru while they were studying there. They reportedly informed her that the relationship had deteriorated and that the woman and her sister had allegedly started threatening the youth.

Following the conversation, the mother confronted the youth, who reportedly admitted to the alleged relationship and told her about the threats he had allegedly received. The situation reportedly left him increasingly stressed.

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Youth found after fall

Later, while the mother was speaking to the youth’s friends over the phone, the youth went into his room and reportedly locked the door. Before his mother could intervene, he allegedly jumped from the 13th floor. While she asked the driver to bring duplicate keys to open the door, the driver reportedly informed her that a crowd had gathered below the building.

The mother rushed downstairs, where the youth was found after the fall. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Case registered against two women

Following the death of her son, the mother then approached the officials at Kherwadi Police Station and filed an FIR against the two women. She also informed the police that a text message had earlier been sent to her younger son’s phone by one of the accused.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

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