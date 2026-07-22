37-Year-Old Man Harassed By Loan Sharks, Cook Ends Life In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old cook allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by loan sharks under Ratibad police station limits late on Tuesday night. The victim's body was found hanging from a tree in the forest near Kaliyasot Dam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramshravan Patel, a resident of Brijdham Colony in Neelbad. He worked as a cook at a bungalow on Kolar Road. Police recovered his motorcycle and a suicide note from his pocket.

Police traced his family through a mobile number mentioned in the suicide note. In the note, Patel claimed that he had borrowed Rs 3.70 lakh from a man identified as Brij Patel to construct a house.

He alleged that despite repaying the principal amount, he was being forced to pay ₹10,000 every day as interest. He also accused recovery agents of a private finance company of repeatedly pressuring him for repayments.

Man Commits Suicide; Wife Booked For Abetment After Video Surfaces In Bhopal

Chhola Mandir police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman following the death of her husband, who allegedly blamed her and a few others for his extreme step in a video recorded before his death.