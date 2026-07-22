Neighbour Rapes Minor For 6 Months, Impregnates Her In Bhopal; Absconding | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual assault was reported in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where a minor schoolgirl was being raped by her neighbour for 6 months, the police said on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Arera Hills police station area of ​​Bhopal.

The incident came to light when she conceived and became pregnant. The police registered an FIR following a notification from the hospital. However, the accused has not yet been arrested.

The police are conducting raids at locations where he might be hiding. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Sharma, the victim is a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The accused, Shubham Sahu - who lives in her neighborhood - had been raping her since February by threatening her.

Family discovered the truth after she complained of stomach pain

A few days ago, when the victim complained of stomach pain, her family took her to a doctor, where it was revealed that she was pregnant. The full details of the incident emerged when the family questioned the girl.

Subsequently, the family accompanied the victim to the police station to register a case against the accused. The police state that the accused has fled his home and will be arrested soon.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

16-year-old mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Bhopal

On July 9, a case of gang-rape against a mentally challenged 16-year-old girl was reported in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area.

Given her state, the victim could not even inform family members. It could come to light only after the accused sent a video of them committing the crime to her brother.

As soon as the family received the video, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered under the relevant sections and POCSO Act. After the once minor was taken into custody and an interrogation was initiated.