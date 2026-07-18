Gang Rape And Robbery Case: Six Rewarded Accused Nabbed After Three-Day Hunt In Alirajpur | Representational Image

Aalirajpur/Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur police have arrested six accused carrying rewards of Rs 10,000 each during a three-day operation in connection with the alleged gang rape and robbery case reported in the Bori police station area earlier this month.

The action was carried out under the supervision of SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadauria and ASP Jyoti Umath Baghel.

Police said the six suspects had been absconding since the alleged gang rape and robbery on the night of July 10-11.

Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, joint teams from Bori, Udaygarh, Jobat, Ambua and the Cyber Cell conducted raids at multiple locations before apprehending them.

Three of the suspects were also wanted in other criminal cases registered at Jobat and Bori police stations.

During the operation, police also arrested three other suspects who were allegedly planning a robbery.

One of them, Rahul Baghel, carried a reward of Rs 5,000 and was wanted in an attempted murder case.

Two absconding permanent warrant holders, Basu Bamaniya and Ganpat Mehra, along with another suspect, Dhan Singh Gadaria, were also arrested.