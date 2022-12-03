e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar in Worli

Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar in Worli

The police said, cash to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh, a laptop and other materials were seized from the place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: At least 23 people were arrested and 13 women rescued during a raid at an illegal orchestra bar in Worli area of central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The police's social services branch conducted a raid at the establishment in the early hours of the day, an official said. As many as 13 women were rescued and cash to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh, a laptop and other materials were seized from the place, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protection of the dignity of the women (working in them) Act 2016, has been registered against 26 people, of which 23 have been arrested, the official added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Crime branch busts sex call centre in city, rescued 17 women
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: President gives nod to MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of...

Mumbai updates: President gives nod to MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of...

'Go to Bangladesh': Fumed Assam BJP MLA lashes out at AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal on 'Muslim formula'

'Go to Bangladesh': Fumed Assam BJP MLA lashes out at AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal on 'Muslim formula'

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to appoint Skill Training Service Provider, 7,500 youths to be trained

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to appoint Skill Training Service Provider, 7,500 youths to be trained

Shivaji Maharaj row: Maratha Emperor's descendent announces protest at Raigad fort against Gov...

Shivaji Maharaj row: Maratha Emperor's descendent announces protest at Raigad fort against Gov...

Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar in Worli

Mumbai: 23 held, 13 women rescued during raid at orchestra bar in Worli