Mumbai: 22-yr-old serial molester held in Juhu

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a fashion designer by touching her inappropriately in Juhu on May 3. The accused was caught by police on the basis of CCTV camera footage and informers. Police said that the accused, a resident of Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle (W), also confessed to other crimes of similar nature committed by him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman.
According to senior police inspector Shashikant Mane, the incident occurred at around 9pm on May 3, when the complainant, a fashion designer, was walking past the Juhu lane, an unidentified person riding a motorcycle allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman immediately approached Juhu Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered and the unidentified accused was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.
Juhu Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area in a bid to trace the accused, but the cameras did not capture the direction the motorcyclist headed to. "Officers then checked the reverse CCTV footage to ascertain where the accused came from, to learn that he approached from the Mithibai College, near Nehru Nagar area. Subsequently, a team was sent there and a man matching the description of the accused captured in CCTV was found within 24 hours," said inspector Mane.
The accused, identified as Sanjog Koli, 22, a delivery boy, was arrested for further probe. During the inquiry, Koli confessed of other crimes of outraging the modesty of women.
