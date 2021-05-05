Mumbai: 22-yr-old serial molester held in Juhu

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a fashion designer by touching her inappropriately in Juhu on May 3. The accused was caught by police on the basis of CCTV camera footage and informers. Police said that the accused, a resident of Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle (W), also confessed to other crimes of similar nature committed by him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman.

According to senior police inspector Shashikant Mane, the incident occurred at around 9pm on May 3, when the complainant, a fashion designer, was walking past the Juhu lane, an unidentified person riding a motorcycle allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman immediately approached Juhu Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered and the unidentified accused was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.